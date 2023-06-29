Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 763 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,107 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $82.60 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,512,877.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,059. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

