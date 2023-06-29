Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Cuts Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,450 shares of company stock worth $5,004,989 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $91.85 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.48.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.12.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

