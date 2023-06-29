Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Snap-on makes up approximately 1.2% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $284.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $192.25 and a 1 year high of $284.59.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,504 shares of company stock worth $17,197,050. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.29.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

