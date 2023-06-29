Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Makes New Investment in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned 0.06% of Group 1 Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,700. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $254.69 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $255.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

