OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.21 on Friday. OncoCyte has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 787.97%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 663,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,060.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 663,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,060.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 26,827,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,520,638 shares of company stock worth $8,253,491 in the last 90 days. 6.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OncoCyte by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile



OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

See Also

