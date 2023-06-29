OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Sees Large Volume Increase

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,907,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 3,223,413 shares.The stock last traded at $1.80 and had previously closed at $1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health Trading Up 8.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary J. Nabel bought 187,608 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $339,570.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,079 shares in the company, valued at $476,172.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,088,000 after purchasing an additional 346,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 19.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,823,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 423,280 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,866 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.