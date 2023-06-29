Ordinals One Day Volume Reaches $13.27 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last week, Ordinals has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Ordinals has a market cap of $138.57 million and $13.27 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for about $6.60 or 0.00021674 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 6.4369146 USD and is down -7.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $17,222,694.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

