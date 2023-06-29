Ordinals (ORDI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $15.86 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for $6.72 or 0.00022015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $141.15 million and $15.86 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 6.4369146 USD and is down -7.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $17,222,694.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

