Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Trading 9.3% Higher

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Free Report)’s share price rose 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.58 and last traded at $13.39. Approximately 980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Separately, HSBC lowered Orient Overseas (International) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

