Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Trading Down 1.7%

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 8,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 60,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Oriental Culture Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCG. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oriental Culture by 395.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 136,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oriental Culture by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 110,599 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oriental Culture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Oriental Culture Company Profile

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.

Featured Articles

