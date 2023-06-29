Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Trading Down 1.4%

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 4,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 10,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

