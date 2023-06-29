Orion (NYSE:OEC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.98

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and traded as low as $20.69. Orion shares last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 367,980 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on Orion from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Orion in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Orion Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76.

Orion Announces Dividend

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.19 million. Orion had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Orion in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Orion by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Orion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Orion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Orion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Luxembourg and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

