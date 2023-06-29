Oxen Price Tops $0.10 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $6.59 million and $373,055.95 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,584.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.00275667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.11 or 0.00791619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.64 or 0.00528515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00058530 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,679,085 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

