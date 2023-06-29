Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Short Interest Up 590.2% in June

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, a growth of 590.2% from the May 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Panbela Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Maxim Group raised Panbela Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Panbela Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ PBLA traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.13. 70,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,720. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $1,680.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($19.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.71) by ($4.81). On average, analysts anticipate that Panbela Therapeutics will post -11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.

