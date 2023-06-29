Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 25,522 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.0% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $55,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $160.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $162.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.75 and a 200-day moving average of $154.64.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

