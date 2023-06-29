Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 64,146 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,146 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.79% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $20,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DFIC opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

