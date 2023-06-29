Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $16.71 Million Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $16,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,832 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,688.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 37,456 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSD opened at $46.37 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $47.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.