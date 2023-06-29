Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 769,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $34,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,944 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,089 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

