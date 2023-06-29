Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Acquires 617,382 Shares

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 617,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $518,600.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,458,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,396.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Passage Bio Stock Up 10.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PASG traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 567,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,186. Passage Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.00.
Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Passage Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
