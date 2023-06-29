Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Acquires 617,382 Shares

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 617,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $518,600.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,458,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,396.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Passage Bio Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 567,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,186. Passage Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Passage Bio

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 9,044.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Passage Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Passage Bio Company Profile



Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

