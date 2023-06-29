Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $986.45 million and $15.91 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000580 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006957 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 989,794,018 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

