Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Paychex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

