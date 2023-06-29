Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 11,840 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF makes up about 1.5% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,877,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,089,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,591 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 5,139.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,636,000 after purchasing an additional 923,750 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 308.8% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 802,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 606,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,178,000.
Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA:URA opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $24.34.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
