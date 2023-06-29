Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

THOR Industries stock opened at $102.31 on Thursday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.26.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 17.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.