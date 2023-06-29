Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Xcel Energy makes up about 1.8% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average of $67.14. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.