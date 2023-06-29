Peak Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VICI opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

