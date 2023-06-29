Peak Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 49.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Compass Diversified Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE CODI opened at $21.51 on Thursday. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $542.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.55 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 109.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 14,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $265,482.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,093.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

See Also

