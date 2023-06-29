Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.92

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.92 and traded as low as C$1.45. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 8,045 shares.

Perseus Mining Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.92.

About Perseus Mining

(Free Report)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.