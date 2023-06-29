Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 1.1% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $94.55. 273,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.86.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

