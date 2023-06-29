Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.93

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 368834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLAB. StockNews.com lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Photronics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 523,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Photronics by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,316,000 after buying an additional 48,647 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Photronics by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Photronics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,515,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

