Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Trading 4.6% Higher

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54. 459,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 895,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Phunware from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Phunware alerts:

Phunware Stock Up 4.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 10.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phunware ( NASDAQ:PHUN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Phunware had a negative net margin of 203.64% and a negative return on equity of 94.83%. The business had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHUN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Phunware by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Phunware by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phunware

(Free Report)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.