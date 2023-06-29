PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 275.6% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,096.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 74,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Price Performance

PIMCO Access Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of PAXS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.53. 106,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,135. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $17.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

