PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Shares Down 0.4%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.27 and last traded at $94.69. Approximately 39,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 120,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.07.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 53,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 34,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,063,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,415,000.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

