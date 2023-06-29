PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.93

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and traded as high as $8.05. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 55,972 shares traded.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 1,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 101,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

