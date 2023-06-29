PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.93

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and traded as high as $8.05. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 55,972 shares traded.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.