Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 471.4% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PHD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,931. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter worth $31,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter worth $95,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

