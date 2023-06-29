Piper Sandler Cuts Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Price Target to $7.00

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.71.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

NYSE:LICY opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 135.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 30.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

