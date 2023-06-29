PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Shares Down 18.2%

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Free Report) dropped 18.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 118,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 410% from the average daily volume of 23,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

PJX Resources Stock Down 18.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$11.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10.

About PJX Resources

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

