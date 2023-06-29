PotCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13.93 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. PotCoin has a market cap of $297,491.03 and $13.93 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.38 or 0.00278544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00012974 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00016309 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003363 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,359,168 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

