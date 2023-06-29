Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) Trading Up 1.8%

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU – Free Report) shares were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.57. Approximately 29,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 20,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

