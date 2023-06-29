Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Prada Stock Performance

PRDSY opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. Prada has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $15.52.

Prada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1516 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Prada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

Further Reading

