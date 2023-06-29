Preformed Line Products to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Preformed Line Products Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $166.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average of $117.81. The firm has a market cap of $826.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.82. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $177.00.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.82 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 100.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the first quarter worth approximately $623,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

