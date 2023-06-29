Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNAC) Short Interest Update

Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNAC – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNAC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Prime Number Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Prime Number Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prime Number Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of PNAC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,086. Prime Number Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36.

Prime Number Acquisition I Company Profile

Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses within technology-enabled financial sectors, including blockchain, datacenter, non-fungible token, and ecommerce, as well as other technology related infrastructure sectors.

