Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.85

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.85 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 10.25 ($0.13). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 10.10 ($0.13), with a volume of 46,110 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Princess Private Equity in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Princess Private Equity alerts:

Princess Private Equity Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of £7.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.40.

Princess Private Equity Cuts Dividend

Princess Private Equity Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a €0.37 ($0.40) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Princess Private Equity’s payout ratio is presently -29,600.00%.

(Free Report)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Princess Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princess Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.