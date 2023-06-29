Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,761,594 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 766.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,121,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF accounts for 1.0% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 254.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AAAU remained flat at $18.92 on Thursday. 485,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,049. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

