Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 7,873,668 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11,831.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,940,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,873,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.58% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $25,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $217.75. 1,579,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,191. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $221.42. The firm has a market cap of $300.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.37 and a 200-day moving average of $203.01.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

