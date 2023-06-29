Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 8,600.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 881,334 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Morgan Stanley worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 123.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,682 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,704,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,427,355. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.20. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $141.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

