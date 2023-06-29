Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 86,409 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1,111.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,409 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its position in Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 800.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.73.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $39,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,586,463.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $39,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450,101 shares in the company, valued at $618,586,463.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,638,393 shares of company stock valued at $189,467,712 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.78. 2,040,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $144.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.28.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

