Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 428.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 572,435 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,991,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,812,486. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

