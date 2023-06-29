Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Profire Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

PFIE stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.94. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter. Profire Energy had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,078,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 71,330 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,340,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 262,295 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 742,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 130,432 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,548,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 164,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

