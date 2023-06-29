PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.79.

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. PulteGroup has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $79.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $28,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

