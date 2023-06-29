Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 1,857.1% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PUMSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Puma from GBX 3,620 ($46.03) to GBX 3,180 ($40.43) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Puma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Puma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $864.25.

Puma Stock Performance

Puma stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. Puma has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

